Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 2 to a total of 606

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 606, up two from Saturday, the state Department of Health said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 68 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 14, unchanged from Saturday. Nine of the deaths were on Oahu and five on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 396 cases on Oahu, 112 in Maui County, 70 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Oahu and the Big Island had one new case each.

The statewide total also includes seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

A total 488 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting six new recoveries today. About 80% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 346 patients recover, Maui has had 74 recoveries, the Big Island has had 49, and Kauai has seen 19, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 68 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 13 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

On Saturday, Gov. David Ige extended his statewide stay-at-home order and mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in the islands through May 31.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 pause gives Hawaii a chance to restore tourism balance

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.