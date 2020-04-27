Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll now at 16, as total COVID-19 cases rise by 1 to 607

Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 16 today while the total count of coronavirus cases increased by just one to 607, state Department of Health officials said today.

Health officials said the 16th death was an Oahu woman who is over 65 years old. The woman had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April, they said, adding that the department is investigating whether the infection was travel-related or a result of community spread.

Late Sunday night, the department announced that an Oahu man with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions had died earlier in the evening, becoming the 15th coronavirus-related fatality in Hawaii.

Eleven of Hawaii’s fatalities have been on Oahu, while five have been on Maui.

Of all the confirmed infection cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 68 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

A total 493 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting five new recoveries today. More than 80% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

Today’s statewide total includes 396 cases on Oahu, 113 in Maui County, 70 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Maui had the sole new case today.

The statewide total also includes seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the 68 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 13 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.