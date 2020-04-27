Man, 25, charged with kidnapping and robbery in Kapolei

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a 57-year-old man in Kapolei.

Reyn Logston made his initial court appearance before Judge Alvin Nishimura at Honolulu District Court today via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on charges of kidnapping and first-degree robbery. His aggregate bail is set at $250,000.

Nishimura set Logston’s preliminary hearing for Wednesday.

Police said two male suspects approached the victim, physically assaulted him and forced him into the trunk of his own vehicle at about 9 p.m. on April 20.

The victim managed to free himself from the trunk as the suspects allegedly fled the area with the victim’s vehicle.

The 57-year-old man was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police arrested one of the suspects later identified as Logston in Waipahu on Wednesday afternoon. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered.

Logston has a criminal record of felony burglary, misdemeanor theft and petty misdemeanor theft.