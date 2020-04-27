Food is handed out at soccer complex

The city and Aloha Harvest handed out 10,000 “stew in a bag” grocery kits Sunday at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

In total, the bags contained 7 tons of locally sourced produce, meat, 34,560 eggs, and recipes for making stew. Those who came after food was distributed were given Foodland gift cards.

The free items were to help families affected by the shutdown of the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.