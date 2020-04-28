Visitors keep flying to Hawaii despite mandatory quarantine, including 149 on Monday

The visitors keep on coming to Hawaii despite mandatory quarantine orders.

Today, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported a total of 500 passengers arrived by air in Hawaii on Monday, including 149 visitors and 160 residents.

Of the total, 98 were crew, and 53 were intended residents, which includes people moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, along with college students and former residents. A total of 40 were in transit.

The number of visitors was higher Monday when compared to Sunday, when 118 arrived to Hawaii by air.

During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state, and was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers.

Since the mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers took effect a month ago, nearly 4,000 visitors have arrived in Hawaii – or an average of more than 125 visitors over 31 days.

The mandatory, 14-day quarantine for both visitors and residents entering the state, as well as for inter-island travelers, has been extended through May 31.

Numbers for interisland travel were not included in the numbers released by HTA.