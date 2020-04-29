Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces reopening for several types of businesses on Thursday

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

A limited number of specific businesses on Oahu will be allowed to open starting 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today.

The businesses would be open through May 18.

Caldwell, on Tuesday, had announced he was waiting for Gov. David Ige to give the OK to open a small number of businesses that, with modifications, presented minimal risk for being infecting with the coronavirus so long as people keep to social distancing guidelines.

“The City and County of Honolulu will continue to work with the Governor along with other county mayors, on the relaxing of Honolulu’s stay at home order going forward,” Caldwell said, in a release today.

The release was issued by Caldwell just as Ige was holding a press conference announcing openings through all the counties.

The businesses are among the majority of “non-essential” activities that were prohibited following Caldwell’s stay-at-home, work-from-home order that took effect March 23.

Among the businesses:

>> Certain real estate services, provided property sales and management activities are done by remote/electronic means whenever possible.

>> New and used car and truck dealerships, both sales and leasing activities — with restrictions.

>> Automated service providers, such as fully automated car washes, that don’t require human interaction between the service provider and the customer.

>> Mobile service providers, businesses that provide service on a mobile basis without interaction between the service provider and the customer, including, but not limited to, mobile pet grooming and car washing/detailing businesses.

>> Services provided on a one-one-one basis, including private tutoring, certain music instrument lessons, etc., on a one-on-one basis, that comply with social distancing requirements.

>> Public and private golf courses within the city operating in accordance with guidelines laid out in the Professional Golfers’ Association’s “Procedures for Reintroduction to the Game and Business of Golf” as may be updated/amended.

>> Grave site visits.