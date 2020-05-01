Every1ne Hawaii to hand out free masks in Kahuku and at Windward Mall this weekend

Kahuku Medical Center will be helping the nonprofit Every1ne Hawaii distribute free face masks to Oahu’s North Shore community to combat the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday.

The free face mask giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last at the Kahuku Medical Center parking lot at 56-117 Pualalea St., off of Kamehameha Highway.

The Kahuku giveaway will be limited to one set (five per set) to each person in the vehicle via drive-thru pickup.

Every1ne Hawaii, which describes itself as a “collaborative team composed of nextgen influencers from all facets of the Hawaii community” recently procured over 1 million face masks from China, which arrived on a Hawaiian Airlines passenger plane in April.

The masks are nonmedical-grade, 12-hour disposable masks for the general public to use. The group has been working with Honolulu officials and nonprofits to give out the masks in communities throughout the state.

On Thursday, the group gave away masks at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park in partnership with the North Shore Lifeguard Association. The group gave away masks this morning in Kakaako in partnership with POW!WOW! Worldwide, and is giving away free masks until 6 p.m. today at Waimanalo District Park with Ambassadors With Aloha.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the group will also collaborate with the Lion’s Club of Pearl City to hand out free masks at Pearl City Shopping Center.

On Sunday, Windward Mall and Kamehameha Schools has partnered with Our Kupuna and Every1ne Hawaii to distribute free masks to the Kaneohe community from 9 a.m. to noon at the parking lot in front of Macy’s.

The public is advised to remain in their vehicle as volunteers — who will wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing — pass them their masks without contact. For those without a vehicle, a tent will also be available for walk-ups.

Follow @every1ne_hawaii on Instagram for updates on the next giveaway.