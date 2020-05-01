Hawaii golf courses return to business with caution after month-long shutdown

The rules of golf will be accompanied by a few more guidelines as players return to Oahu courses this weekend.
After a month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell announced public and private golf courses were among the businesses that could open today and the Aloha Section PGA issued guidelines for reopening, dubbed Hawaii Golf Phase One, which include rules for operators to maintain cleanliness and distancing.
“(We’re) just trying to make sure everybody is on the same page with the guidelines as far as the operators are concerned and putting a lot of faith in our golfing community to continue following the rules, which they’re already used to following with the rules of golf,” said Wes Wailehua, executive director of the ASPGA. “I’m optimistic it’ll be a good thing for Hawaii.”
Groups will be limited to four players or fewer with an increase to 12-minute intervals between groups, which Wailehua said will mean “45 or 50% of the normal inventory of tee times will be available.”
Players are recommended to walk “with the exception of ADA requirements” and those who ride will be limited to one per cart, unless they live in the same household. Once on the course, they are not allowed to touch the flagstick when they arrive at the green and rakes will not be provided for bunkers.
Carts are required to be power washed and disinfected after each round.
Wailehua said players are also reminded to come prepared with masks to wear around the clubhouse area and while they are not required on the course, “we highly encourage players to keep it on for their own personal health.”
Hawaii Golf Operations Guid… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd
