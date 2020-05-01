Kahuku alum Dan Ige gets main card fight as UFC resumes competition next week

Kahuku alum Dan Ige, who recently entered the UFC’s 145-pound rankings at No. 15, will fight Edson Barboza on May 16 on one of three shows the organization will hold within a seven-day span.

The UFC plans to resume competition amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 9 with UFC 249, headlined by Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

Ige (13-2, 5-1 UFC), who is on a five-fight winning streak since suffering his only loss in the UFC, announced on social media today that he has signed a four-fight deal with the company.

His fight against Barboza (20-8, 14-8), who is ranked No. 11 at 155 pounds, will be in the middle of five main-card bouts.

Barboza is dropping down in weight after losing four of his past five fights, including decisions to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Paul Felder and TKO’s against Gaethje and Kevin Lee.

The fight is expected to be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

All three events, including another on May 13, will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., without a live crowd.

The UFC says fighters and their cornermen will be subject to daily medical screenings and tests after they arrive at their hotel, and every fighter will be provided with an individual workout room. Only essential personnel will be allowed in the arena on fight night.

The UFC also is working on a show for May 23 in Jacksonville. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is expected to fight on the show.

