Homeless man in Aiea dies in stabbing

A homeless man has died after being stabbed multiple times in the torso by another homeless man in Aiea.

Honolulu police said that the victim, who was in his 40s, and the 20-year-old suspect were arguing near the Firestone across the street from Pearlridge Center around 1:30 p.m. The argument escalated and resulted in the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Pali Momi Medical Center in critical condition, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was located in the area and arrested. He will be transported to the Honolulu Police Department’s main station.