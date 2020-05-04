Chefs of Honolulu’s Senia score spots as James Beard finalists

For the first time in more than a decade, Hawaii chefs have been recognized as finalists in the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Chef/owners Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush of Honolulu’s Senia restaurant were named jointly to the category of best chef in the Northwest and Pacific in nominations announced today.

The foundation originally planned its awards gala for today, but the coronavirus crisis delayed the process. The awards will now be awarded without a ceremony on May 27.

Kajioka and Rush share their category with four Portland chefs, Peter Cho of Han Oak, Gregory Gourdet of Departure, Katy Millard of Coquine and Kristen Murray of Maurice; and Seattle chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule.

Only three Hawaii chefs have won the prestigious culinary award, Roy Yamaguchi, Alan Wong and George Mavrothalassitis.

In 2007, four years after Mavrothalassitis won, the foundation restructured its regions, placing Hawaii in the same category as California.

This year Hawaii was moved into a new Northwest/Pacific category also comprising Alaska, Washington state and Oregon. The new region is aligned more as it was in years when Hawaii chefs won top awards.