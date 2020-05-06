comscore People holding coronavirus parties in southeast Washington | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
People holding coronavirus parties in southeast Washington

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4 p.m.

Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, told the Union-Bulletin this week that contact tracing has revealed that some are attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with the virus and get it over with. Read more

