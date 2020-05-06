Top News People holding coronavirus parties in southeast Washington By Associated Press Today Updated 4 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, told the Union-Bulletin this week that contact tracing has revealed that some are attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with the virus and get it over with. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. WALLA WALLA, Wash. >> Some people are intentionally flouting health recommendations by exposing themselves and others to COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, officials said. Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, told the Union-Bulletin this week that contact tracing has revealed that some are attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with the virus and get it over with. New positive test results in the county have resulted from such gatherings, she said. “We ask about contacts, and there are 25 people because: ‘We were at a COVID party,’” DeBolt said. She called the parties irresponsible and unacceptable. Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber noted that disobeying Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is illegal. “We’re not going to overreact,” he said. “But we’re going to contact people who tested positive and follow up with a phone call, making them aware of the potential gross misdemeanor offense of disobeying the governor’s orders. If we find intentional violations, we will refer them to the city attorney.” As of Wednesday, Walla Walla County has 94 residents, including some Tyson Fresh Meats employees, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One person has died of the disease, according to health officials. Washington State Department of Health officials today released a statement saying gathering in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk for hospitalization and even death. “Furthermore, it is unknown if people who recover from COVID-19 have long-term protection, John Wiesman, Washington State Secretary of Health said. “This kind of unnecessary behavior may create a preventable uptick in cases which further slows our state’s ability to gradually reopen.” Previous Story NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities