Drive-thru testing for coronavirus available in Ewa Beach, Kalihi

More drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available to those without insurance on Friday in Ewa Beach, and Tuesday in Kalihi, according to city officials.

>> From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will conduct testing at Ewa Beach Community Park.

>> From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Transformation Health Network will conduct testing in the parking lot at Kalihi Union Church, 2214 N. King St. Entry will be from the driveway on Umi Street. Walk-up individuals are also welcome.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information including insurance, if available, and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. All tested individuals should follow the quarantine protocol outlined by the state Health Department.

For information on the Friday testing by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call 841-2273. For information on the Tuesday testing by Transformation Health Network, call 854-3566.