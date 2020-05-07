University of Hawaii football game at Oregon in jeopardy due to coronavirus pandemic

The University of Hawaii football team’s highest profile and most lucrative game of the 2020 season is in jeopardy, according officials in Oregon where the game has been scheduled.

UH is scheduled to play the University of Oregon on Sept. 19 in Eugene, a game for which the Rainbow Warriors are contracted to receive $1 million.

But Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said today that large gatherings of people for events such as sporting events, concerts and festivals planned through the end of September should be canceled or modified, the Oregonian newspaper reported.

She said those types of events cannot go on in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for COVID-19, such as vaccines, are available.

Oregon’s state health officer and epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, told the Oregonian, “Non-contact sports, things like golf or tennis, where people can maintain a distance are probably some of the things we’re going to see coming back first. For some of these other sports, basketball, football, and other things where there is more close contact, obviously there is more risk.”

Sidelinger added, “So I think as we approach football season, we can see how the disease is behaving in our community, what kind of steps could be taken around the team themselves and the coaches and others around the team to see if they can safely start. But as you heard from the governor’s remarks, large gatherings will likely not be happening through the end of September. So if — or when — those activities resume, they would likely resume without the fans in the stands, but hopefully the fans watching them from a screen in the safety of their own home.”