Hawaii sees no new coronavirus cases today for first time in 8 weeks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 am
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cars line up to receive free groceries Wednesday from a partnership between the City & County of Honolulu, Bank of Hawaii Foundation, Hawai‘i Community Foundation and Hawaii Foodbank. The economic toll of the coronavirus has greatly increased the need for food assistance for many Hawaii families.

For the first time in eight weeks, Hawaii had no new confirmed coronavirus cases today, leaving the statewide total at 629, a state health official confirmed this morning.

The last time Hawaii saw no new confirmed coronavirus cases was on March 13.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 74 have required hospitalizations as of Thursday, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 17, unchanged from Wednesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

As of Thursday, a total 565 patients have been classified by health officials as released from isolation since the start of the outbreak, an increase of seven from Wednesday. Nearly 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The “released from isolation” category has been widely used by state officials and the media to calculate Hawaii’s recovery rate. However, in a footnote Thursday, Health Department officials acknowledged that the “released from isolation” category includes not only people who are no longer infected, but also Hawaii’s 17 coronavirus-related fatalities, and an unspecified number of patients who “have left the jurisdiction.”

A department spokeswoman said state health officials do not have an actual recovery rate number for COVID-19 cases.

