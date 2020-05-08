Maui firefighters contain Kihei brush fire

The Maui Fire Department reported a small brush fire in Kihei this afternoon when winds were blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Firefighters were called to the makai side of Piilani Highway near Kanani Road.

Four units responded to the 3:03 p.m. alarm.

The fire scorched a quarter of an acre of brush and was contained at about 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.