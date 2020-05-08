Police search for suspect in Moanalua bank robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Moanalua Thursday afternoon.
Police said a male suspect entered the financial institution at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday and demanded money.
Details of the name of the bank and description of the suspect were not immediately available.
Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.