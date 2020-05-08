Walgreens to close its Kapiolani location

Walgreens appears to be closing its flagship Honolulu store at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Keeaumoku Street for good. A sign on the front door says: “Location closing June 1. Pharmacy closes 3 p.m.”

A Chicago-based company spokeswoman contacted late today said she was unable to confirm the store closing but would have more information Monday. Store workers referred the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to the corporate office.

The two-story, 35,576-square-foot store with a distinctive modern design and massive glass walls opened in 2015 on the site of the first Walgreens in Hawaii, which opened in 2007 at the site of the old Tower Records store.

The sign on the door also said prescriptions would be available at the Walgreens pharmacy at 1121 S. Beretania St. or other store locations.