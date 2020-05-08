Power outage scheduled at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Saturday night

The power at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu has been scheduled to be turned off overnight on Saturday and possibly next Saturday, according to state transportation officials.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation and Hawaiian Electric have scheduled the power outage from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to to 4 a.m. Sunday, and again from 11:30 p.m. on May 16 to 4 a.m. May 17, if necessary, to test the Emergency Power Facility, or backup generating equipment.

During the outages, there will be no power to Terminals 1 and 2, and all parking structures. Facilities located on the Ewa Service Road will also be impacted.

The roads and H-1 freeway offramps leading to the airport will be closed to the public throughout the outage period.

“It is an ideal time to complete this test since there are fewer flights and passengers at the airport as a result of COVID-19,” said Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division. “HDOT employees continue to work on maintenance projects and efforts like this test during the pandemic.”

The outages will occur when no flights are scheduled to arrive or depart, officials said, but power to the airfield will remain on and unchanged during the test. The south ramp and facilities on Lagoon Drive, Elliott Street and Aolele Street will not be impacted by the power outage.

Businesses located in the airport have been notified to plan accordingly, and to unplug electronics and equipment prior to event to prevent possible damage.