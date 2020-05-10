Here’s how to make your own printer’s hat

-
The pressman’s hat, also known as the printer’s hat, was designed to protect its wearer from ink and grease splatters on the job.
The pressman’s hat, also known as the printer’s hat, was designed to protect its wearer from ink and grease splatters on the job — all of that 19th-century machinery could get messy — and was still commonly used until the 1990s. Today, the people who work at newspaper printing plants (like the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s in Kapolei), don’t wear them as often these days (there are presswomen now as well). Some abstain from head coverings altogether, since the newer printing systems are much more contained than those used in decades past. Follow these steps to make your very own printer’s hat.
Make your own printer’s hat by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd
