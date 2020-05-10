comscore Television and radio - May 10, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – May 10, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 pm

ON THE AIR

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY 

BULL RIDING: PBR
Cooper Tires Invitational
>> Time: 9 a.m.
>> TV: CBSSN
>> Spectrum: NA/247*
>> Hawaiian Telcom: 83

TENNIS
UTR Pro Match Series, Finals
>> Time: 6 a.m.
>> TV: FSPT
>> Spectrum: 31/228
>> Hawaiian Telcom: 82*

MONDAY

BASEBALL: KOREAN ORGANIZATION
KT Wiz at NC Dinos
>> Time: 11:30 p.m.
>> TV: ESPN2
>> Spectrum: 21/224
>> Hawaiian Telcom: 74

