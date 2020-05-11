2 more coronavirus cases on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 634

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 634, up two from Sunday, the state Department of Health announced today. Both new cases are on Oahu.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 56 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total 561 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. No new releases were reported today.

Health Department officials said Saturday they had stopped counting Hawaii’s coronavirus-related fatalities and at least one person who had “left the jurisdiction” in this category. The category now just counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 88% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Sunday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 410 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 75 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The total also includes 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 376 patients released from isolation (or 92%), Maui has had 91 (78%) , and the Big Island has seen 74 (98%). Kauai no longer has a confirmed active case.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 36,000 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii, just 1.8% have been positive. Health officials tally the results from several hundred tests each day.

On Friday, Hawaii officials reported no new confirmed cases in the state for the first time in eight weeks. Hawaii’s first case of coronavirus was a visitor and reported on Feb. 14. The state began testing on Feb. 28 and had its first positive test result on March 6. At the peak, Hawaii saw 34 new COVID-19 cases a day twice in early April.