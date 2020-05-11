$30,000 worth of fire rescue equipment stolen at Isaac Hale Beach Park

Fire rescue equipment was stolen today from the Isaac Hale Beach Park, the Hawaii County Mayor’s Office reported.

Thieves broke into a locker at the beach park and stole Hawaii County Fire Department’s equipment that included a Polaris off-road vehicle, used to launch its rescue watercraft.

The theft occurred at about 5 a.m., and was discovered when a security guard coming on duty saw two male suspects on the off-road vehicle with the stolen items.

The items include a Lifepack automated external defibrillator (AED), a Motorola portable radio, a rescue paddleboard, a spinal immobilization board and 200 feet of heavy-duty rescue rope.

The county estimates the value of the equipment at $30,000.

The theft takes much needed assets that the fire department’s Ocean Safety Officers use in performing water rescues.

“Because of this theft, the beach park and Puna district lost the service of the rescue watercraft, which is priceless in saving lives at one of the most dangerous shore breaks on the island,” fire Deputy Chief Lance Uchida said. “The Polaris was used to launch the ski at the beach park, and without the ski, we put our lifeguards in unneeded danger during water rescues.”

Anyone with information concerning the theft is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.