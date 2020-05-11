WATCH LIVE: House COVID-19 committee to discuss economy, child care and housing

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness will meet at 10 a.m. today to hear updates on reopening Hawaii’s economy, child care and housing.
The briefing will not be open to the public, but will be available for viewing via live stream above.
Having trouble viewing the feed? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.
