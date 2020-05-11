comscore Television and radio - May 11, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – May 11, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: Korean Organization
KT Wiz at NC Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: Korean Organization
SK Wyverns at LG Twins 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up