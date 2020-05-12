Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces $25M small business relief fund due to the coronavirus

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a $25 million fund today to help small businesses on Oahu because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the financial assistance, called the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund, will provide up to $10,000 to small businesses. The businesses must have 30 employees or less or have an annual revenue of $1 million or less.

In addition, businesses must have a commercial address to receive the fund, as opposed to a business run from a home.

Funding for the program comes from the federal coronavirus relief act.

Caldwell said if the grant is successful, the funding will be increased to $50 million.

Officials held the news conference at the state Department of Agriculture’s Tree Park on the corner of King and Keeaumoku streets.

