Utah Valley transfer joins Hawaii men’s basketball team

An accurate outside-shooting forward is joining the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team.
Casdon Jardine, a 6-foot-7 stretch four, will sign a scholarship agreement and enroll at UH as a graduate transfer.
Jardine played the past season at Utah Valley University, where he averaged 10.1 points per game on a team-best 39% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. He also grabbed 4.8 rebounds.
Jardine will give the Rainbow Warriors a player flexible enough to create space with his outside shooting while also rotating into the low post.
Jardine is taking the circuitous route to Hawaii. After a standout career at Twins Falls (Idaho) High, Jardine served a two-year church mission in Brazil.
He then played a season at College of Southern Idaho before transferring to Boise State. After a season with the Broncos, he transferred to Utah Valley. Jardine redshirted during the 2018-2019 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.
He will have one season of eligibility with the ’Bows.
