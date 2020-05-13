Man shot twice makes way to emergency room in Kahuku area

A 22-year-old man with two apparent gun shot wounds made his way to an emergency room in the Kahuku area before Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel transported him to a trauma hospital.
EMS reported treating the man with advanced life support around 7:40 p.m. before transporting him in serious condition.
EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright said she wasn’t sure how the man got to the emergency room.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.