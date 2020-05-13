comscore Man shot twice makes way to emergency room in Kahuku area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man shot twice makes way to emergency room in Kahuku area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 22-year-old man with two apparent gun shot wounds made his way to an emergency room in the Kahuku area before Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel transported him to a trauma hospital.

EMS reported treating the man with advanced life support around 7:40 p.m. before transporting him in serious condition.

EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright said she wasn’t sure how the man got to the emergency room.

Looking Back

