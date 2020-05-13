Police investigating fatal Puna structure fire

Police are investigating a fatal structure fire on Puna that occurred early this morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire at a residence on Ahiukau Street in the Eden Roc subdivision.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story structure fully engulfed in flames. In a news release tonight, police officials said a body was found in the remnants of the dwelling after the fire was extinguished.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire remain under investigation. Officials do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or email blaine.morishita@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.