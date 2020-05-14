Flags will fly at half-staff to honor peace officers, police

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2020, Gov. David Ige has ordered all state and U.S. flags at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies and the Hawaii National Guard to be flown at half staff on Friday.

This is at the direction of the president, the governor’s office said in a news release today.

“The president will light the White House blue in honor of our hardworking law enforcement officers on Friday, having earlier proclaimed May 10 through May 15 Police Week,” the news release said.

The president also encourages all Americans to display on Friday the American flag at their homes and businesses.

The Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is set aside to commemorate law enforcement officers who have died or suffered permanent disabilities, including those who have lost this year to the coronavirus, the president’s proclamation says.