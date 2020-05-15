HFD suspends search for 74-year-old hiker on Pupukea Trail; will resume Saturday

The Honolulu Fire Department has suspended its search tonight due to darkness for a 74-year-old man with dementia, who has been missing since Wednesday, on the Pupukea Trail.

The search will resume at first light Saturday morning, HFD said in its news release.

Family and friends have also organized a volunteer search that will also resume tomorrow for Robert Walker.

His family said he frequently walks along the trail accompanied by family or a caregiver, and often hits golf balls there after the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were issued.

However on Wednesday, he wandered from his home, which is located five minutes from the trailhead, his daughter-in-law, Summer Walker, said.

He was last spotted by someone five minutes into the trail at about 3:45 p.m., holding two golf clubs, “happy as a clam,” she said.

There were no further sightings of him, although other people went in afterwards.

The family began searching at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire department resumed its search at 5:42 a.m. today with nine units, including a rescue company and Air 1, with a total of 22 personnel.

Air 1 continued its aerial search of the trail, while engine and rescue personnel conducted a ground search.

HFD used a utility task vehicle to cover more ground.

A drone unit equipped with thermal imaging capability was also used in the search.

An Urban Search and Rescue team also joined the effort and were aided by a search dog.

They searched tonight until 7:45 p.m. today.

Summer Walker said her father-in-law is used to walking long distances, and his family believes that his personality is such that he would keep walking.

Fire personnel searched Wednesday and Thursday by air and ground crews, but nothing had been found.

Friend Chris Berquist, who is organizing the search, requests hikers who are interested in helping go to the FaceBook page “Find Bob Walker in Pupukea Trails” and leave a message.

Meetings will be at the Pupukea trailhead, located on Makana Road, at 8 a.m., 12 noon and 6 p.m.

Because search dogs with the Kauai Search and Rescue and USAR will be used, the group asks people not to bring their personal dogs along.

Hikers should be equipped with boots, trekking poles, lights (if hiking after dark) and jackets, Berquist said.

Walker is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes.

If anyone spots Walker or has a tip, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.