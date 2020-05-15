TheBus office in Kalihi to reopen for disability bus pass processing only

The City and County of Honolulu plans to re-open TheBus pass office at the Kalihi Transit Center on Wednesday but for disability bus pass processing only, city officials announced today.

Disability Card holders will be able to renew their passes before June 1 and new disability applications will also be processed based on an alphabetical schedule (see below), they said.

TheBus pass office hours will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, except Memorial Day on May 25.

Customers are required to wear masks practice social distancing, and should be in line by 3 p.m., officials said.

They said senior bus pass renewals are by mail only, but new senior applications must be in person and will be processed starting June 8 at TheBus pass office.

The office will not be selling adult and youth bus passes, which are available at all TheBus sales outlets.

HOLO card users will be able to reload their cards for June starting on Wednesday at www.holocard.net, by calling 768-4656, or at 14 HOLO card retail locations.

For the disability bus passes available starting on Wednesday, here is the alphabetical schedule, based on a last names beginning with the letters:

>> A-C, Wednesday

>> D-H, Thursday

>> I-L, May 22

>> M-O, May 26

>> P-SK, May 27

>> SL-Z, May 28

>> Open schedule, May 29.