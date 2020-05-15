Authorities arrest Hawaii visitor who documented his violation of quarantine rule on social media

Authorities arrested an Oahu visitor who documented his violation of Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine rule on social media.

The state Attorney General’s office said today that 23-year-old Tarique Peters of the Bronx, New York, was arrested this morning for violating quarantine and lying to authorities. A local man was with Peters when he was arrested and also faces charges. Bail for Peters is set at $4,000.

Peters arrived on Oahu Monday and authorities said he posted numerous pictures of himself on Instagram. “He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation,” the attorney general said in a press release.

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” according to the release.

Special agents from the attorney general’s office said the hotel that Peters was staying in confirmed seeing him leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions.

“We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said.

About 858 passengers came to Hawaii on Thursday, including 318 returning residents and 252 visitors.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority report indicated that while most visitors said they were arriving for business or to see family or friends, 12 of them said they came just for a vacation.

There were 100 intended residents who plan to move to Hawaii, such as military members and their families, and former residents.

The number of visitors to the state on Wednesday was 246.

During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers — visitors and residents — arrived in Hawaii daily, according to HTA.

State officials have actively sought to keep visitors out of Hawaii, with Gov. David Ige on March 26 initiating a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-10. The quarantine requirement was expanded to interisland flights on April 1.