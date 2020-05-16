Colorado woman, 23, violating quarantine order arrested after social media post goes viral, Maui police say

A 23-year-old Colorado woman who Maui police said was ignoring the 14-day mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers was arrested early this morning after a police social media post seeking her whereabouts went viral, Maui police said.

Tara Trunfio was arrested for investigation of two counts of disobeying rules and orders related to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Her bail was set at $4,000.

Police said Trunfio acknowledged the emergency orders issued by Gov. David Ige and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino regarding the mandatory 2-week self-quarantine for arriving passengers, but did not comply.

On Friday morning, the Maui Police Department posted her photo on its Facebook page and asked for the public’s help in locating her. The post said Trunfio was last seen in Haiku and may have gone to Kihei. Police said that post reached more than 300,000 people, and viewers left more than 6,000 comments, both positive and negative in nature.

About 1:40 a.m. today, officers were sent to a home in Kula about a woman on property refusing to leave. The woman, later identified as Trunfio, was arrested and remained in police custody about 9:45 a.m. today.