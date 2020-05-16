Honolulu Hale to be lit in colors of city ambulances for National EMS Week

Honolulu Hale will be lit up with orange, blue and white lights to commemorate National Emergency Medical Services Week.

“From donning personal protective equipment (PPEs) on every call, decontaminating their ambulances and equipment diligently, and responding to every call for medical assistance not knowing if the person inside is infected with the coronavirus. We have our city’s Emergency Medical Services team to thank for providing our island with the highest level of pre-hospital medical treatment.” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a news release today.

National EMS Week lasts from May 17-23.

The colors of the lights represent the colors of the city’s ambulances. The city’s EMS staff responds to over 95,000 calls for help every year, according to the release.

Jim Howe, Director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, expressed his gratitude for the support EMS has received, especially over the last two months as the city has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our Emergency Medical Services Division has felt an extraordinary amount of aloha and support from our island’s people over the last two months. That appreciation has been a critical motivator for our Paramedics and the Emergency Medical Technicians who support them to continue risking their own safety for the well-being of our community,” Howe said in the release.

The theme for this year’s National EMS week is “Ready Today. Prepare for Tomorrow.”