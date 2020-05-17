Now Read This: ‘For Your Consideration: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,’ ‘Everybody Says Meow’

“For Your Consideration: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson”
By Tres Dean
Illustrated collection of humorous essays and fun extras makes the case for an iconic celebrity, from the wrestling mat to the silver screen. Ages 13 and up
“Everybody Says Meow”
By Constance Lombardo
A cat is lining up everyone to say meow, but someone joins in with a woof. And then a ribbit. What else is next?! Ages 2-5
