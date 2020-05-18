Gov. David Ige unveils four-phase reopening strategy for Hawaii’s economy

Gov. David Ige unveiled today a four-phase reopening strategy for Hawaii’s economy with the state gradually reopening medium-risk businesses such as churches, gyms, museums, theaters, restaurants and hair salons beginning in June.

Ige said he does not anticipate reopening high-risk businesses and industries such as large venues, bars and nightclubs in June.

“Hawaii has done an incredible job of flattening the curve, but we are also aware that battling COVID-19 has had significant socio-economic impacts,” Ige said. “We know that this phased approach will allow us to restart the local economy and bring those who have been recently unemployed back to the employment rolls.”

The state has already completed the first phase — stabilization — or “saving lives and flattening the curve” in the community and has reopened low-risk businesses such as auto dealerships and car washes, floral shops, pet grooming and retail and repair services over the last few weeks.

In phase two, the state will start reopening medium-risk businesses and activities. The third phase involves long-term recovery — renewing and rebuilding Hawaii’s economy through economic diversification and the development of emerging industries.

“At this level, the state will focus on re-opening highest risk businesses and activities, while remaining cautious and adjusting our safe practices as needed. This phase is expected to take much longer, since this phase covers the reshaping of Hawaii’s economy,” Ige said.

In the final phase, Hawaii will “emerge stronger and more resilient as a result of learning from and overcoming this unprecedented challenge.”

Under the governor’s 8th emergency proclamation, the mayors have the authority to make decisions about reopening or restricting activities with the governor’s approval.

“Under this strategy, counties may choose to relax stricter local orders at their own pace in coordination with my office,” Ige said.

Between reopening phases, the state will have a 14-day observation period to allow time to assess COVID-19 cases and can reinstate restrictions including the closure of businesses if there’s a spike in disease activity.

“There is no explicit threshold of COVID-19 positive new cases that would trigger stepping back,” Ige said.

The governor also extended the 14-day quarantine for travelers to Hawaii, including those flying between the islands, and the moratorium on residential evictions through June 30.

Hawaii health officials today reported no new cases in the islands for the third time in less than two weeks, as the statewide count remains at 640.

Hawaii Eighth Supplementary… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd