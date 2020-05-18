WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House meets for legislative floor session

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State House will meet for a general floor session at the State Capitol today at noon.
The proceedings will not be open to the general public, but will be streamed live online.
Watch the session above, or click here to watch via ‘Olelo.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.