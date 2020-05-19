Cooling tradewinds to hang around through weekend

The cooling tradewinds are here to stay through the weekend, according to forecasters, thanks to high pressure far northeast of the Hawaiian isles.

The National Weather Service noted up to a quarter-inch of rain over parts of windward Hawaii island this morning due to a band of clouds that should be on its way out over the next few hours. Rainfall totals elsewhere in the isles remained light, at a tenth of an inch or less.

The trades will bring mostly windward and mauka area showers, mainly nights and mornings.

Today’s forecast is otherwise sunny, with isolated showers and highs from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73 degrees. Northeast winds will remain at 15 to 20 mph through the night.

South shore surf, at 4 to 7 feet today, is on the way down, with the current swell expected to lower gradually to 3 to 5 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along north, east and west will remain 2 to 4 feet through Wednesday.

Forecasters expect tradewind weather to continue for the next 10 days, with no detectable upper-level disturbances, so far. Moderate to locally strong trades are expected to continue, as well, into early next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, as well as Maalaea Bay, and Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, effective through 6 p.m. Wednesday.