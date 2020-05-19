WATCH LIVE: Honolulu to ramp up coronavirus testing to over 100,000 tests, Mayor Kirk Caldwell says

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today the city will ramp up testing of the coronavirus to more than 100,000 tests.

“We should test, test and do more testing,” Caldwell said at a news conference in Kakaako. “It’s the way we open up.”

He said the safest way to loosens city restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus is by testing, contact tracing and isolation.

He said as the city does more of this, the public will feel government is doing everything possible to protect them, and the city can jump on it if there is a spike in cases.

He spoke of multiple ways the city can test for COVID-19, including lab testing, testing for antibodies, and testing the city’s wastewater for the presence of the virus.

Caldwell was joined by University of Hawaii President David Lassner, Dean of the John. A. Burns School of Medicine Dr. Jerris Hedges, and Hawaii Primary Care Association CEO Robert Hirokawa.

The news conference took place in front of the John. A. Burns School of Medicine in Kakaako.

Watch the news conference live above.