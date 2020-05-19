Pedestrian, 43, dies on H-2 freeway

A 43-year-old pedestrian died on the H-2 freeway near Wahiawa after being struck by a Scion sedan.

Emergency Medical Services said in a written report that the man was apparently trying to cross the freeway when he was struck.

Police said that at about 8 p.m., the Scion, driven by a 47-year-old man, was heading south on the H-2 freeway when the collision occurred about a half mile north of the Wahiawa off-ramp.

The man died of his injuries at the scene.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement.

The driver received minor injuries. His 46-year-old female passenger was not injured.

The area was dark at the time.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs on the part of the driver do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This was the 16th traffic fatality for Oahu, compared to 23 the same time last year.