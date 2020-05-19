Trailer owner catches suspected thief after pursuit in Mililani

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly rammed into a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man during a car chase after the victim caught the suspect stealing his trailer in Mililani.

Police said the 20-year-old man confronted the suspect at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. The culprit fled in a vehicle when the victim pursued him at which time the suspect allegedly rammed into the victim’s vehicle.

The perpetrator then tried to flee on foot when the victim nabbed him. Police said the suspect struck the victim with a metal pipe causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, first-degree criminal property damage and second-degree assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.