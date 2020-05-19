House holds floor session at Hawaii State Capitol

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii House of Representatives held a general floor session at noon today.
While the Hawaii State Capitol is closed to the public and media, a live feed of the proceedings is available above.
Click here for an archive of the feed (when available), courtesy ‘Olelo.
