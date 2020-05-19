comscore House holds floor session at Hawaii State Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
House holds floor session at Hawaii State Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 pm
The Hawaii House of Representatives held a general floor session at noon today.

While the Hawaii State Capitol is closed to the public and media, a live feed of the proceedings is available above.

Click here for an archive of the feed (when available), courtesy ‘Olelo.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

