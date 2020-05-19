COVID-19 forces changes to Oahu’s food chain

The need arose suddenly; the response was instant. Groups all over the state responded quickly to the coronavirus shutdown, mobilizing to bring food wherever it was needed.

Today in Crave we present a snapshot of some of the many groups around Oahu working to gather food, prepare it, distribute it to the needy and deliver it to the homebound:

>> “Aina-based” groups in the Windward Food Hui feed families from Hauula to Waimanalo

>> Zoomers to Boomers puts teens on the road shopping and driving for seniors

>> Palama Settlement ensures that neighborhood children won’t go to bed hungry

>> The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center meets needs by staying on the move