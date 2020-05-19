Kakaako food distribution switches to walk-in pickups

The free food distribution at Na Kupuna Makamae Center in Kakaako is switching from drive-thru format to walk-in pickup.

The food boxes, supplied and dispersed in partnership with Aloha Harvest, are available noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday and May 29 at the center at 653 Ala Moana Blvd., at the corner of Keawe Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Food bags will be dispersed at multiple booths to ensure an efficient process. The drive-thru service has been discontinued because it caused excessive traffic.

Due to high demand, deliveries to older recipients is now being limited to high-risk individuals and people without families. Call 773-7047 or email carmenlee@pacific gatewaycenter.org.