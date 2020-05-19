comscore Kakaako food distribution switches to walk-in pickups | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kakaako food distribution switches to walk-in pickups

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:00 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Kimi Ide-Foster takes yogurt to add to a food bag during a food donation drive-thru pickup on April 17 in Kakaako. The donation is put together by staff and volunteers from Na Kupuna Makamae Center, a program of Pacific Gateway Center. They receive food from Aloha Harvest and pass out to anyone who wants and needs the food items. The donated goods are then tailored the amounts they pack based on each recipients’ family size.

The free food distribution at Na Kupuna Makamae Center in Kakaako is switching from drive-thru format to walk-in pickup.

The food boxes, supplied and dispersed in partnership with Aloha Harvest, are available noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday and May 29 at the center at 653 Ala Moana Blvd., at the corner of Keawe Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Food bags will be dispersed at multiple booths to ensure an efficient process. The drive-thru service has been discontinued because it caused excessive traffic.

Due to high demand, deliveries to older recipients is now being limited to high-risk individuals and people without families. Call 773-7047 or email carmenlee@pacific gatewaycenter.org.

