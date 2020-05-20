2 to 6 tropical cyclones forecast for Central Pacific in 2020

The Central Pacific is expected to see two to six tropical cyclones for the annual hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, officials said today.

Last year, the Central Pacific was forecast to see five tropical cyclones and ended with four — none of which made landfall.

Typically, the Central Pacific sees four to five tropical cyclones but had 16 as recently as 2015. Tropical cyclones include hurricanes.

There is some uncertainty in this year’s forecast, with the possibility that the Central Pacific could see La Nina conditions, which tend to correlate with fewer tropical cyclones, said Chris Brenchley, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

During an hour-log webinar, officials including Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino encouraged residents to make plans and have a 14-day supply of food, water and medications.

This year, they also encouraged including masks and hand sanitizers.