comscore 2 men, both 34, arrested in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 men, both 34, arrested in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested two men in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki this week.

Police said a 34-year-old man was involved in an argument with his 22-year-old girlfriend at about 1:10 a.m. Monday. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly choked her.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

Another 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly choking his 28-year-old girlfriend Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.

Police arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of abuse of a family or household member.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments have been disabled for this story.
Previous Story
Kihei man, 72, dies after pedestrian accident in April
Looking Back

Scroll Up