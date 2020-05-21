2 men, both 34, arrested in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested two men in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki this week.

Police said a 34-year-old man was involved in an argument with his 22-year-old girlfriend at about 1:10 a.m. Monday. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly choked her.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

Another 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly choking his 28-year-old girlfriend Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.

Police arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of abuse of a family or household member.