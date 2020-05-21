Amy Klobuchar reportedly being officially vetted to be Joe Biden’s running mate

MINNEAPOLIS >> Sen. Amy Klobuchar, long seen as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, is reportedly getting official consideration for the job.

That’s according to a tweet today from a CBS News campaign reporter who said Klobuchar has been asked by Biden “to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP.” The report was attributed to a senior Biden aide.

A Biden campaign spokeswoman declined to confirm or comment on the report. A spokesman for the Minnesota senator did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden previously said publicly that he would be considering Klobuchar, his former Democratic rival for the nomination, for the vice presidential slot. And numerous Democratic sources have previously told the Minneapolis Star Tribune and other media outlets that Klobuchar is viewed as a top prospect inside the Biden camp. He has committed to choosing a woman.

But Klobuchar is far from the only prospect. Multiple contenders have reportedly started to undergo vetting, and among prominent Democratic women there have emerged in recent weeks at least a dozen viable prospects.

While Klobuchar is seen as possibly helping Biden in the politically split Midwest, the prospect of her place on the Democratic ticket has seen pushback from some progressives and prominent Democrats of color.