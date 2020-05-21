Anonymous donor surprises nearly 2K kupuna with free groceries at Hawaii Foodland stores

An anonymous donor surprised hundreds of Hawaii’s kupuna at all Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores statewide today by covering the full costs of their groceries.

Cashiers notified nearly 2,000 shoppers at checkout of the generous donation.

Dubbed “Operation Kupuna,” the donor’s representatives worked with Foodland executives for weeks on the secret surprise for kupuna shopping at the stores from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., a designated time set by Foodland Super Market Ltd. in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Store directors and cashiers were only notified of the secret gift 30 minutes before stores opened today.

In a statement today, Foodland chairman and chief executive officer Jenai Wall said, “On behalf of all Foodland’s kupuna customers, we want to send a big ‘mahalo’ to our anonymous donor for this wonderfully kind, thoughtful and generous gesture to support Hawaii’s kupuna during this challenging time.”

“We feel so fortunate to have been able to play a small part in helping our anonymous donor surprise and delight our kupuna this morning and will forever remember the truly amazing act of selfless aloha that happened today at Foodland,” she added.

Foodland Super Market Ltd. — the only locally-owned grocery retailer with stores across the islands— operates 32 Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores statewide.