WATCH LIVE: Hawaii state Senate Committee on Ways and Means discusses revenues

The Hawaii State Senate Committee on Ways and Means is meeting this afternoon at the state Capitol to discuss revenues and unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The purpose of the informational briefing is to discuss a framework for the state’s economic recovery and hear from agencies that can reshape the state’s economy.

Individuals expected to present include:

>> Rona Suzuki, Department of Taxation director

>> Craig Hirai, Department of Budget and Finance director

>> Scott Murakami, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

>> Dr. Eugene Tian, chief state economist

>> Mike McCartney, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism director

>> Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO

The hearing was to be closed to the public and media due to COVID-19. No public testimony will be accepted.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Watch the live briefing above.

